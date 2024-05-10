FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 33,890.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $267,135,000 after acquiring an additional 595,628 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FDX traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.73. 1,090,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

