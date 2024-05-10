Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

RACE stock opened at $407.21 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $283.20 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,176,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 630,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,678,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 6.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

