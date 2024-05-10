Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

NYSE FIHL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,166. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

