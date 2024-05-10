Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million.
Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 4.3 %
FIHL stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 1,000,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,853. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.95.
Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.10%.
About Fidelis Insurance
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
