Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 4.3 %

FIHL stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 1,000,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,853. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.95.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

