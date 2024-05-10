Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $25.07 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

