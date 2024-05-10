Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $60.00 at Stephens

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.89. 359,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

