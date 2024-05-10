FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.39. FIGS shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 1,268,233 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

FIGS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $937.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 176.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 40.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

