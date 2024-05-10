FIGS’s (FIGS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

FIGS stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $883.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

