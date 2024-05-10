Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, reports. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 73.49%. The firm had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FC stock opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The company has a market cap of C$375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.90. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.85.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.