First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. First Advantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 273,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.49.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

