First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Buys C$787,876.04 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04.

First National Financial stock opened at C$36.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.9252815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2042 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.17.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

