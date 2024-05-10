First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000.

SKYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,830. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

