First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 31,203 shares.The stock last traded at $111.74 and had previously closed at $111.54.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
