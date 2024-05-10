First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 31,203 shares.The stock last traded at $111.74 and had previously closed at $111.54.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 110.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.9% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

