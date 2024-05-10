First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,212 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 114,122 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 66,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,528. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

