Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $418,261.35 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87.

Flex Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $29.04 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

