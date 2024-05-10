Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FLUX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 588,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,837. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

