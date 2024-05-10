FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $81.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.06.

FMC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. 450,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,611. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in FMC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FMC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

