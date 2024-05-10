Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 445.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 383,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $20,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 18.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 2,179,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

