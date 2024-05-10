Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.