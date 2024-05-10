Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.37.

Fortinet stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fortinet by 131.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 70,822 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

