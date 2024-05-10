Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Forward Air Price Performance

Forward Air stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,261. The stock has a market cap of $407.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $121.38.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.