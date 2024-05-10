Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

FEC traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$9.00. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,926. The stock has a market cap of C$763.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.61.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$316.18 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 2.0741627 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

