FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Earns “Buy-Venture” Rating from Singular Research

Singular Research restated their buy-venture rating on shares of FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ HUGE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.71. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FSD Pharma stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of FSD Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

