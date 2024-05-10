FY2024 Earnings Forecast for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Wedbush

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank downgraded UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,807,000 after buying an additional 2,145,242 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $79,897,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,952,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

