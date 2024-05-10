FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vox Royalty Corp. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vox Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

VOXR stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXR. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vox Royalty by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.012 dividend. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.