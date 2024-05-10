FY2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Boosted by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.00. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2025 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Assurant Stock Up 1.6 %

AIZ opened at $179.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.72. Assurant has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,778,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Assurant by 151.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 143,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

