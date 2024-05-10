FY2024 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.