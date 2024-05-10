FY2024 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
