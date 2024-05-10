FY2024 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Boosted by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.5 %

KBL opened at C$35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$28.21 and a 1-year high of C$37.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.05.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.