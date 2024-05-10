FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of TVTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 100,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $489.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

