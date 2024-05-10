FY2027 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRDN. B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 204,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,898. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $856.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,195,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after buying an additional 528,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 197,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

