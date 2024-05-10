FY2028 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

DNLI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 88,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 308,443 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $6,971,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.