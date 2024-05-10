Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,420.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($17.84) and last traded at GBX 1,417.60 ($17.81), with a volume of 194506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,390 ($17.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Gamma Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,574.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,301.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,184.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,090.91%.

Insider Transactions at Gamma Communications

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.49), for a total value of £210,276.95 ($264,167.02). 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Featured Stories

