Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the April 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VINO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 126,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. Gaucho Group has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

