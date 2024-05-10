Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the April 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Gaucho Group Stock Down 12.1 %
Shares of VINO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 126,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. Gaucho Group has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Gaucho Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaucho Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.