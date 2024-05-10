GDS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,688 shares of company stock worth $464,057,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,067. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

