GDS Wealth Management Takes Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.70. 9,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

