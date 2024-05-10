Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Kevin David Johnson Acquires 192,900 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin David Johnson bought 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,462.00.

Kevin David Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Kevin David Johnson purchased 26,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00.

Gear Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE GXE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.78. The company had a trading volume of 91,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,617. The stock has a market cap of C$205.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 3.73. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199324 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

