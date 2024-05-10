General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 0.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $169.78. Approximately 1,166,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,793,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

The firm has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

