Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of UFP Technologies worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 107,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total transaction of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.86. 16,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average is $190.03. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

