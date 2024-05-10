Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.95. 431,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.30. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

