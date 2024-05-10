Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $43,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 158,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,724. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

