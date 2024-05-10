Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,366 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $102,847,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,457,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

