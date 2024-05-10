Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CRL traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.09. The stock had a trading volume of 229,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

