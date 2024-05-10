Geneva Capital Management LLC Takes $10.26 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.09. 100,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,530. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.