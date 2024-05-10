Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Getty Images traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 354768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 14,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $56,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,956,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock worth $5,677,587. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

