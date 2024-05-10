GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 62,000 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $2,403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,888,566.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,402,280.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,579,160.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,432,640.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.99. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
