GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 62,000 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $2,403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,888,566.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,402,280.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,579,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.99. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

