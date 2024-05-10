Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 97,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 42,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

