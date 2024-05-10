Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $327.26 million for the quarter.

Glatfelter Trading Down 5.2 %

GLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 99,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.73. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.