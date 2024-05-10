Global Ship Lease, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GSL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 767,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

