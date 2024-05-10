Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the April 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SNSR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.