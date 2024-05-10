Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the April 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
SNSR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $36.98.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
