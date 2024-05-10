Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 174,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,294. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $95,537,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,053,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $42,632,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

